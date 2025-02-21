Food processing industry to reach USD 700 bn by 2030: PHDCCI

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) India's food processing sector's market size is estimated to more than double to USD 700 billion in 2030 from USD 307 billion in 2023, driven by growing demand for processed products, according to industry body PHDCCI.

On Friday, the association released a report 'India’s Agricultural Transformation: From Food Scarcity to Surplus'.

The food processing sector is expected to reach USD 700 billion by 2030, the report said, adding that the market size will further increase to USD 1,100 billion by 2035, USD 1,500 billion by 2040, USD 1,900 billion in 2040 and USD 2,150 billion by 2047.

In a statement, PHDCCI said India's agriculture and allied sector has been growing strongly. From 2013-14 to 2023-24, the sector maintained average growth rate of 3.9 per cent, emphasising its steady contribution to the nation’s economy.

Even during the pandemic, agriculture remained vital, achieving a commendable 4 per cent average growth rate, said Hemant Jain, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI).

India's agriculture sector has transformed, evolving from a food-scarce nation to a food-surplus powerhouse.

Agriculture growth for 2024-25 is estimated at 3.8 per cent, reflecting the sector’s ability to support India on its glorious path to Viksit Bharat, said Jain.

For the year 2024-25, the chamber projected foodgrain production to grow by 2 per cent, said Ranjeet Mehta, CEO & Secretary General, PHDCCI.

Agriculture exports experienced substantial growth, increasing from more than USD 39 billion in 2013-14 to over USD 52 billion in 2022-23, it added. PTI MJH MJH ANU ANU