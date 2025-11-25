Food Processing Min invites proposals to study post-harvest losses

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The Ministry of Food Processing Industries has invited proposals from consulting firms to undertake a study on post-harvest losses of farm produce in the country.

According to an official statement on Tuesday, the ministry has invited proposals from reputed consulting firms or expert institutions to take up the study.

The bidder is required to submit Rs 21 lakh as Earnest Money Deposit (EMD). The last date of submission of technical and financial bids is December 19. PTI MJH MJH SHW