Food processing ministry to give financial support for 100 new food testing labs: Bittu

Chandigarh, Mar 22 (PTI) Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Saturday said the Ministry of Food Processing Industries will provide financial support for the establishment of 100 new NABL-accredited food testing laboratories across India in the 2025-26 financial year.

Bittu, who inaugurated a food testing laboratory at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University in Bathinda district, highlighted the critical role of food testing in ensuring food safety.

"Food testing is vital for ensuring that food products meet safety standards and are free from harmful contaminants and pathogens," Bittu said in a statement.

The initiative is part of the government's broader plan under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY), which has allocated Rs 503.47 crore for 205 laboratory projects.

Of these, 169 projects have already been completed, with Rs 349.21 crore disbursed. These labs play a crucial role in meeting the requirements of major regulatory bodies such as the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the Export Inspection Council of India (EIC), the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), and international agencies like the USFDA and EU regulations.

Farmers and producers in sectors such as citrus fruits, green peas, cauliflower, carrots (both fresh and frozen), milk and milk products, basmati rice, wheat, millets like bajra and sorghum, mustard and sunflower oilseeds, and farm-produced shrimp will benefit from these state-of-the-art facilities, said Bittu, who is the Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries.

These laboratories help ensure compliance with global standards, support exports, and improve the overall quality of food products, ultimately contributing to higher income for farmers and job creation, particularly for skilled technical personnel.

Elaborating on the achievements of the food processing sector in Punjab, Bittu said the ministry has approved 24 cold chain projects totalling Rs 553 crore, three agro-processing cluster projects worth Rs 70 crore, 16 food processing units with an investment of Rs 432 crore, and 10 food testing laboratories worth Rs 48 crore.

Under the PMKSY scheme, 61 projects amounting to Rs 1,557 crore have been approved in Punjab, with a grant of Rs 419 crore.