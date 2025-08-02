Food sector has huge growth potential in eastern India, say industry leaders

Kolkata, Jul 2 (PTI) The food industry has huge growth potential in eastern India, industry leaders said on Saturday, noting the existing challenges in the region.

Speaking at the inaugural session of International Kolkata Foodtech 2025, they said that while the east leads in the bakery segment, it continues to lag in the ice cream category.

Dream Bake CEO Nemisha Ghia called for the adoption of sustainable packaging, and urged stakeholders to explore how the region could take a leading position in the industry.

Bhikharam Chandmal Director Ashish Agarwal noted that although eastern India is a major consumer of sweets and namkeen, it is yet to emerge as a manufacturing hub.

Indian Ice Cream Manufacturers Association vice president Anuvrat Pabrai said there is significant growth potential in the ice cream market in the region.

"While the region currently accounts for only 15 per cent of the country's total ice cream consumption, compared to 35 per cent in the west and 25 per cent each in the north and south, the low base is viewed as an opportunity for rapid expansion," he said.

The B2B exhibition, being held at the Biswa Bangla Milan Mela Complex in Kolkata, will continue till August 4.