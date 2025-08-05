Food startup Khetika launches manufacturing plant in Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) Food startup brand Khetika on Tuesday said it has launched a new state-of-the-art 5,000 sq ft manufacturing plant in Mumbai.

The facility is dedicated exclusively to its fresh product category, including preservative-free batters and chutneys, and is located in Taloja Industrial Area, near Panvel, the company said in a statement.

The company has raised USD 18 million in a Series B funding round in July. The fund was used for setting up the manufacturing plant.

"The Mumbai facility allows us to reduce turnaround time significantly -- ensuring that our zero-preservative products reach consumers within 24 hours of production," Khetika co-founder and CEO Dr Prithwi Singh said.

***** Uniqus Consultech to invest USD 10 million in AI consulting practice * Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) Uniqus Consultech on Tuesday said it will invest around USD 10 million in a newly launched artificial intelligence consulting practice.

Christened AI Universe, the new practice is a purpose-built, holistic ecosystem that combines Uniqus' functional knowledge in finance, risk, and sustainability with technical expertise of AI, as per a statement.

***** AWS announces collaboration with Winzo * Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Tuesday announced that gaming company Winzo is scaling its Global Center of Excellence (GCoE) with its solutions.

The collaboration will empower 2,000+ startups with mentorship, cloud tools, and access to global opportunities with AWS.

The gaming company with more than 250 million active users launched the GCoE in collaboration with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce in November 2024, as per a statement. PTI SM AA TRB