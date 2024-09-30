Food tech platform Pluckk acquires nutrition brand Upnourish for USD 1.4 mn

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Fresh produce food tech platform Pluckk has acquired nutrition brand Upnourish in a USD 1.4-million deal.

The takeover will enable the growth of a new vertical focused on nutrition, the company said in a statement.

"We are taking our commitment of providing the best quality fresh food to Pluckk's customers to the next level by adding a nutrition dimension. We are thrilled to welcome Upnourish into the Pluckk family as this move directly benefits Pluckk customers," Pluckk CEO Pratik Gupta said.

The acquisition aligns with Pluckk's vision to meet the growing consumer demand for health-centric products in the quick commerce and grocery delivery sectors, the company said.

Upnourish specialises in plant-based supplements and meal replacement products, which complement Pluckk's existing infrastructure for sourcing fresh produce from farms, it said.

"India's share in the global nutrition category is poised to grow 6X from 2 per cent to 12 per cent by 2029. We are thrilled to join hands with Pluckk in this exciting new chapter. Pluckk's commitment to delivering clean, fresh, high-quality produce, combined with Upnourish's innovative and convenient nutritional products, positions us to make people leaner, fitter, and bolder," Kuonal Lakhapati, Business Head & Co-Founder, Upnourish, said. PTI ANK TRB