Foodgrains production rises 8 pc to record 357.73 mn ton in 2024-25: Govt data

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) India's foodgrain production rose 8 per cent to record 357.73 million tonnes in the 2024-25 crop year ended June, according to the government data released on Thursday.

The foodgrain production stood at 332.29 million tonnes in the 2023-24 crop year (July-June).

Releasing the final estimates of foodgrains production for the 2024-25 crop year, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the record foodgrain production is because of the farmers' efforts and the government policies, including higher minimum support price (MSP) and procurement.

According to the final estimate, wheat output stood at a record 117.94 million tonnes in 2024-25 against 113.29 million tonnes in the preceding year.

Rice production rose to a record 150.18 million tonnes from 137.82 million tonnes in 2023-24.

The production of coarse cereals also grew to 63.92 million tonnes against 56.93 million tonnes.

Pulse production increased to 25.68 million tonnes compared to 24.24 million tonnes.

In non-foodgrains category, the production of oilseeds rose to 42.98 million tonnes from 39.66 million tonnes.

In cash crops, sugarcane production stood at 454.61 million tonnes against 453.15 million tonnes.

However, the cotton output declined to 29.72 million bales of 170 kg each in the 2024-25 crop year compared to 32.52 million bales in the preceding year.

Chouhan highlighted that the country's foodgrain production in the last ten years has increased from 251.54 million tonnes in 2015-16 to reach 357.73 million tonnes in 2024-25.

After releasing the final estimates, Chouhan held discussions with senior officials regarding future strategies.

He expressed confidence that the 'Self-Reliance in Pulses Mission' will give strong momentum to increasing pulse production. PTI MJH BAL BAL