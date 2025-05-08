Footprints Childcare raises USD 7.5 mn from Tanglin Venture Partners

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Footprints Childcare Pvt Ltd has raised USD 7.5 million (Rs 60 crore) in a Series A funding round led by Tanglin Venture Partners.
The Pre-School and Daycare chain currently operates over 175 centres across more than 25 cities.
The fresh funds will be used to accelerate the launch of new centres and invest in enhancing services in the centres, like smart surveillance and AI-driven learning systems, a company statement said.
The company has corporate partnerships with enterprises like GE Power, Wipro, Adidas, TCS, Philips India, and Airtel, providing childcare facilities near workplaces to support working parents. PTI ANK SHW