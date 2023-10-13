Footwear maker VKC sets up first exclusive brand outlet in Chennai

Chennai, Oct 13 (PTI) Footwear manufacturer VKC has set up its first Exclusive Brand Outlet in the city under its expansion plan, the company said on Friday.
The 'My VKC' store was formally unveiled by VKC Group Chairman VKC Mammed Koya in Red Hills.
"This significant move is aimed at fortifying the traditional model in which its many brands are sold through multi-brand outlets while bolstering presence in less covered areas through My VKC Stores," the company said in a statement.
The 'My VKC' Store would retail all the brands from VKC including VKC Pride, VKC Debon, GoodSpot, and EEZY among others.
"We are extremely pleased to embark on a new journey with exclusive outlets while strengthening our traditional distribution model," VKC Group Managing Director VKC Razak said.
This not only amplifies VKC's longstanding commitment to quality but also signals a dynamic shift towards serving the diverse needs of the common Indian citizen, he said.
The 'My VKC' store is a part of VKC's commitment to the idea of encouraging neighborhood businesses to flourish and contribute to local economies, the statement added.