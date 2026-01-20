For Real bags Rs 3.2 crore pre-seed funding from Titan Capital

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) For Real, an online factory outlet marketplace, on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 3.2 crore in a pre-seed funding round from Titan Capital.

The New Delhi-based startup intends to deploy the fresh funds to develop and expand its technology platform while boosting early user adoption.

For Real operates as an organised off-price marketplace that assists brands in clearing excess inventory efficiently.

The platform serves as a dedicated channel, distinct from primary commerce, allowing legacy and direct-to-consumer brands to offload unsold stock in a structured manner. PTI ANK ANK DR DR