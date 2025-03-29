Force Motors bags order for 2,978 vehicles from defence forces

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Force Motors on Saturday said it has received an order for 2,978 vehicles from the Indian defence forces.

The vehicles are tailored to meet the diverse operational requirements of both the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force, showcasing the company's capability to deliver mission-ready vehicles designed to perform in demanding defence environments, the Pune-based automaker said in a statement.

Force Motors has been catering to the defence sector for many years through its Gurkha LSV (Light Strike Vehicle), a vehicle renowned for its durability, off-road prowess, and adaptability.

"Our vehicles are designed with focus on quality, reliability, ruggedness, and performance, aligning perfectly with the operational needs of our defence personnel," Force Motors MD Prasan Firodia said.

The order is a testament to the trust and confidence Indian defence forces place in Force Motors, he added.