Force Motors bags order to supply 2,429 ambulances to UP govt

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Force Motors Ltd on Thursday said it has bagged an order for supply of 2,429 units of ambulances to Medical Health and Family Welfare Department, Uttar Pradesh.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the order is for supply of 2,429 units of BSVI diesel ambulance to the department.

The order is to be executed between December 2024 and March 2025, it said without disclosing the value of the order.

*** IHCL inks 186-key resort under Gateway brand in MP's Gwalior * Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Thursday announced the signing of a 186-key key brownfield resort in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, under the Gateway brand.

"Gwalior is emerging as a key destination in central India. This signing reflects our strategy of expanding in key cultural and economic centres across the country. We are delighted to partner with Imperial Hospitality for this project," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development states, Suma Venkatesh said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 15 hotels in Madhya Pradesh, including six under development.

*** Ramee Group opens 40-key Ramee Tarang Hotel in MP's Indore * Ramee Group of Hotels on Thursday announced the opening of 40-key Ramee Tarang Hotel in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of Ramee Tarang Hotel Indore. With its world-class amenities, exquisite dining options, and impeccable service, we are confident that Ramee Tarang Hotel will become the preferred choice for culinary enthusiasts and both business and leisure travellers," Ramee Group Managing Director Rajit V Shetty said in a statement.