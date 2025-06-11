Force Motors-BMW partnership hits 1 lakh engine milestone at Chennai plant

Chennai, Jun 11 (PTI) Auto major Force Motors and German luxury car maker BMW Group have achieved a milestone in their partnership with the roll out of 1,00,000 th engine from the Chennai plant.

A sports utility vehicle BMW X5 received the 1 lakh-th engine produced from the state-of-the-art engine assembly facility located at Singaperumalkoil near here.

The collaboration between BMW Group India and Force Motors is an example of what Indo-German industrial cooperation can achieve.

"The successful roll-out of 1 lakh engines is not just a manufacturing accomplishment, it is a testament to vision, collaboration and execution at scale," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, BMW Production Network 2, BMW AG, Vice President Marcus Wollens said, "We are thrilled to celebrate the roll-out of the 100,000th BMW engine at Force Motors Chennai plant which is the result of a decade of outstanding partnership and dedication." "Our engines stand for excellent engineering, innovative technology and high performance. This partnership reinforces BMW Group's commitment to deliver world-class products in India. The 100,000th engine milestone stands as a testament to our shared vision and exemplifies the robust Indo-German synergy that continues to thrive," he added.

Force Motors Ltd Managing Director Prasan Firodia said, "We are honoured to be a trusted and strategic partner to BMW Group in India, and this milestone stands testimony to the commitment, precision and quality that this collaboration resonates with." The Chennai plant, established in 2015 was set up exclusively to manufacture engines for the full range of BMW cars produced in India. With advanced automated lines, stringent quality controls, digitally integrated operations and highly skilled employees, the Chennai facility meets BMW Group's global manufacturing standards.

The facility has become a vital part of BMW Group's localisation strategy, ensuring seamless integration of global excellence with local capabilities.

BMW Group Plant Chennai Managing Director Thomas Dose said, "BMW Group Plant Chennai takes pride in producing cars that have the same international quality standards as any of the BMW Group production and assembly facilities worldwide. Our valuable partnership with Force Motors sets higher benchmarks not only in quality standards but also in our steadfast commitment to 'Make In India' and localisation." "The roll-out of 1 lakh-th engine is a proud moment that reflects the strength of our robust cooperation with Force Motors," he said.