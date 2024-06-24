Force Motors partners with EY Parthenon India for digital transformation prog

Mumbai, Jun 24 (PTI) Pune-based automaker Force Motors said on Monday it has partnered with strategy consultancy firm EY Parthenon India for its digital transformation programme to boost innovation and productivity across its value chain, among others.

The crucial milestones in this partnership include redesigning Force Motors' digital landscape, implementing advanced digital platforms, technologies and solutions for customers, and boosting its capabilities and security, the company said.

Having delivered a strong business turnaround in the last two years, Force Motors said its topline grew by 38 per cent year-on-year in FY24, with the after-tax profits growing at more than 1000 per cent.

To continue this growth momentum, sustain its leadership position and ensure that the company continues, among others, the company has embarked on this digital transformation journey, Force Motors said.

"Digital transformation is integral to our growth strategy, and Project DigiForce will bring in a transformational shift in the way we work and compete in the market. In addition to bringing in gains through productivity and operational efficiency, Project DigiForce will also spur innovation and creativity throughout the organization," said Prasan Firodia, Managing Director at Force Motors Limited.

The digital technologies and innovative solutions introduced in this 2-year programme will help build a future-ready organization, according to the company.

The EY Parthenon's expertise will be vital in ensuring that Force Motors navigates through the digital transformation process seamlessly, maintaining its competitive edge in the constantly evolving automotive industry, the company said.

The programme also includes focused change management, training, and development programs to support employees and dealers during this transition, it said.

Force Motors is also partnering with leading IT firms to seamlessly integrate systems and empower employees through focused training programs, it said. PTI IAS MR