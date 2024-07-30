Force Motors Q1 net profit surges 71 pc to Rs 116 cr

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Force Motors on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit increased 71 per cent year-on-year to Rs 116 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The automaker had reported a net profit of Rs 68 crore for the April-June quarter of the last fiscal.

Its revenue from operations increased to Rs 1,885 crore for the period under review compared to Rs 1,487 crore in the year-ago period, Force Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of Force Motors on Tuesday ended 8.21 per cent down at Rs 9,476.50 apiece on the BSE.