Force Motors sales decline 18 pc to 2,036 units in Dec

Mumbai, Jan 3 (PTI) Pune-based automaker Force Motors on Friday reported an 18 per cent decline in vehicle sales at 2,036 units in December.

The company sold 2,485 vehicles in December 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The total sales comprise small and light commercial vehicles as well as utility and sports utility vehicles.

Domestic sales during the month under review stood at 1,985 units, down 8.06 per cent from 2,159 vehicles in the same month last year, while exports plummeted 84.35 per cent at 51 units in December 2024 from 326 units, it said. PTI IAS TRB