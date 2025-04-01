Mumbai: Currency and bond markets are closed on Tuesday for the annual account closing of banks.

On the other hand, equity benchmark indices slumped in early trade on Tuesday, dragged by IT stocks amid uncertainty about Trump reciprocal tariffs.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex dropped 639.13 points to 76,775.79 in early trade. The NSE Nifty declined 180.25 points to 23,339.10.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech, and Maruti were among the biggest laggards.

Among the gainers, IndusInd Bank jumped nearly 5 per cent.