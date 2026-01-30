Forex reserves jump by USD 8 bln to fresh all-time high of USD 709.413 bln

Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) India's forex reserves jumped by USD 8.053 billion to an all-time high of USD 709.413 billion during the week ended January 23, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the forex kitty had jumped by USD 14.167 billion to USD 701.36 billion.

The reserves had touched an all-time high of USD 704.89 billion in September 2024, but had been under pressure lately, especially as the currency buffers got deployed to check undue volatilities in the rupee amid sharp depreciation.

During the week ended January 23, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, jumped by USD 2.367 billion to USD 562.885 billion, the data released by the central bank showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Value of the gold reserves jumped by USD 5.635 billion to USD 123.088 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by USD 33 million to USD 18.737 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also up by USD 18 million to USD 4.703 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data. PTI AA HVA