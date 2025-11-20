Former diplomat Jawed Ashraf appointed ITPO chairman

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Former diplomat Jawed Ashraf has been appointed as the chairman of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Ashraf is a 1991 batch (retired) Indian Foreign Service officer.

He has been appointed as the chairman on a contract basis for a period of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders, the order dated November 19 said.

As a career diplomat, Ashraf served as India's envoy to Singapore and France, among other nations. PTI AKV AKV MPL MPL