Former Federal Bank CEO Shyam Srinivasan joins TVS Capital Funds as senior advisor

New Delhi: TVS Capital Funds (TCF) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Shyam Srinivasan as a Senior Advisor and Operating Partner.

In his new role, Srinivasan will provide strategic insights and operational guidance to TCF’s portfolio companies. His focus will be on financial services and technology-driven businesses, further solidifying TVS Capital Funds’ mission to build resilient, future-ready enterprises.

With an extensive career spanning over three decades in banking and financial services, Srinivasan brings a wealth of strategic expertise in institutional growth, digital transformation, and financial governance to the firm.

Srinivasan previously served as the Managing Director and CEO of Federal Bank for 14 years. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in the bank’s national expansion, significantly advancing its digital banking capabilities while maintaining strong asset quality.

According to a press statement, Srinivasan’s leadership transformed Federal Bank from a regional player to a nationally recognised brand, fostering a culture of innovation balanced with a human-centric approach.

Under his guidance, the bank achieved sustained financial growth and delivered long-term value to stakeholders, TVS Capital said.

Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director of TVS Capital Funds, said, "With the launch of our fourth fund, TVS Capital is sharpening its focus on both control investing and partnering in transformational growth. Shyam’s depth of experience in financial services, strategic leadership, and keen industry insight will be invaluable in this journey. As we partner with businesses to scale into full-fledged, IPO-ready institutions, his expertise as a veteran banker will play a pivotal role in providing strategic direction, strengthening governance, enhancing operational excellence, and driving long-term value creation."