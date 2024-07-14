Former GAIL chairman CR Prasad dies

New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) CR Prasad, former chairman and managing director of state-owned gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd, has died. He was 83.

Prasad died on Saturday, GAIL said in a post on LinkedIn. It, however, did not give reasons for the death.

"Dr CR Prasad joined GAIL as Director (Planning) in 1994 and rose to the position of CMD in 1996," it said.

He was chairman and managing director (CMD) of the company till his superannuation in 2001.

"He was instrumental in transforming GAIL into a company strategically positioned for forward and backward integration, thereby unlocking the full potential of the gas value chain.

"His visionary leadership established a robust foundation, characterised by the core values and competencies that define the company today. A meticulous project manager, he consistently delivered projects on time and within budget, solidifying his reputation as a pioneer in LPG, liquid hydrocarbons, and petrochemicals," it said.

Industry leaders condoled his death.

Suresh P Manglani, CEO of Adani Total Gas Ltd, said, "CRP sir was a pious soul always looking to support everyone. I am one of the fortunate beneficiaries of his strong support and mentorship since MGL days until very recently when I met him in Delhi to take his blessings and continued guidance. With Mr J K Jain, Ex CMD/ Director Fin GAIL, another sacred soul departure and now CRP sir's passing away, there is a feeling of vacuum".

CRP is the abbreviation for C R Prasad, and MGL for Mahanagar Gas Ltd, which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in Mumbai and adjoining areas.

RG Rajan, former chairman of Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd, said under Prasad's leadership, GAIL not only expanded its infrastructure but also contributed to India's energy security by foraying into liquefied natural gas (LNG).

"His leadership was characterised by strategic foresight, innovative thinking and an unwavering commitment to excellence. He was instrumental in steering GAIL towards becoming a pivotal player in the Indian public sector. His tenure saw the implementation of the Pata petrochemical complex, JLPL, HBJ Upgradation and many other projects." Deb Adhikari, former executive director of ONGC, said India's oil and gas industry has lost one of its great leaders and one of the most concerned voices for the betterment of the industry.

Tapas Kumar Sengupta, former Director (Offshore) of ONGC, said Prasad started his career in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and switched to GAIL in 1994 in the formative years. Even after his retirement, he was associated with several industry bodies. PTI ANZ BAL BAL