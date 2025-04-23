Former IAS Neeraj Kumar Gupta joins NSE International Exchange

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Leading bourse NSE on Wednesday said Neeraj Kumar Gupta, a former IAS officer, has joined NSE International Exchange as its chairman from April 19.

The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) approved his appointment as Chairman and Public Interest Director on the governing board of NSE International Exchange or NSE IX with effect from April 1, 2025.

Gupta retired as Secretary, Ministry of Finance (Department of Investment & Public Asset Management) in 2018. He was re-appointed as Central Information Commissioner of India and completed his tenure in 2023.

In a statement, NSE said his experience in corporate governance and finance will be immensely beneficial for the future development of NSE IX and the GIFT City ecosystem.

As a Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Gupta has been a member of the core team of the government for preparation of three Union Budgets (2016, 2017, and 2018). He has also been the chairman of the National Task Force for Promotion of Digital and Cashless Economy from March 2016 until his retirement.

Also, he was responsible for efficient management of government investments in all Central Public Sector Enterprises & Private Companies, and in that role, he had extensive interaction with domestic and foreign investors for their access to Indian capital market regulator for rationalising the policies for listing of companies and divestment of equity through various market instruments, framework for mergers and consolidation, creation of equity and debt ETFs, functioning of stock markets etc.