Former Miss India Vanya Mishra-led AstroSure.ai raises USD 6 million

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Former Femina Miss India Vanya Mishra-led spiritual tech firm AstroSure.ai on Friday said it has raised USD 6 million, about Rs 52 crore, from Netmeds founder and CEO Pradeep Dadha and others.

Advertisment

The platform, launched in freemium model, claims to have attracted 1.5 lakh users during its beta phase.

"The collective investment of USD 6 million in AstroSure.ai is testament to our belief in its immense potential. Astrology includes lot of complex calculation. A lot of this investment has been made on technology which is a key and very complex layer," Dadha, an investor and catalyst at AstroSure.ai, told PTI.

AstroSure.ai offers real-time, personalised astrology-based insights and tools to users.

Advertisment

The platform offers AI-based virtual assistant Agastyaa to access services.

"We have launched the platform based on freemium model. We are not planning to charge money to anybody. There will be only advertising revenue that's going to come. Users will pay if they like the service," Dadha said.

He said that a key focus behind rolling out AstroSure.ai was to address gaps in the current market, including a lack of transparency, inconsistent advice, and exploitative practices.

Advertisment

"Although the spiritual sector is growing, with the horoscope space alone worth USD 10 billion, there is an urgent need for a fresh, ethical approach and AstroSure.ai delivers just that," Dadha said.

Astrosureai Co-Founder and CEO Vanya Mishra said the spiritual tech market is at a key inflection point, and there is a need for increased transparency and hyper-personalisation.

"Unlike traditional astrology apps, AstroSure.ai doesn't rely on generic data or marketplace models. It references original Vedic texts and rules, providing a consistent, reliable experience," said Mishra who is also an alumni of IIM Ahmedabad.

Advertisment

According to industry estimates cited by AstroSure.ai, the Indian online astrology market is expected to grow significantly, reaching USD 1 billion by financial year 2030, with India accounting for approximately 25 per cent of the global astrotech market valued at USD 4 billion. PTI PRS HVA