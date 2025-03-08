Former Miss India World to handhold women entrepreneurs

Chandigarh, Mar 8 (PTI) Former Miss India World Navneet Kaur Dhillon has initiated the Women Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Development (WEED) initiative to empower women entrepreneurs.

"WEED initiative is designed to address key areas vital for business where we will provide women entrepreneurs access to a strong network of mentors, investors, and experts," Dhillon said at a press meet here on Saturday.

On the reason for crossing over from the entertainment industry to take a new role of mentoring women entrepreneurs, she said, "I have always been passionate about women empowerment. I conceptualised WEED as I wanted to do something concrete to empower women".

"I feel that as a pageant winner, my exposure and experience will help me connect and reach out to women with start-up ideas and encourage them to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams." Sahil Makkar, Chairman and CEO of Punjab Angels Network (PAN), is also part of the initiative. PTI VSD BAL BAL