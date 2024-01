New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Former chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board and the BSES, T S Sethurathnam, has passed away aged 95, according to his family.

Sethurathnam passed away on Wednesday at his residence at Saket in New Delhi.

He also served as independent director on the boards of companies, including Bright Brothers and Shriram Transport Finance Company.

He is survived by his wife Shakuntala Sethurathnam, two sons and daughters-in-law. PTI ABI TRB