Former president Kovind calls IMEC bridge between civilisations

Dubai, Apr 26 (PTI) Former president Ram Nath Kovind has called the India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) not just a trade route, but a bridge between civilisations.

Addressing the SCM Middle East Conclave and Awards 2025 in Dubai, Kovind said as the world becomes increasingly interconnected, partnerships like these not only foster economic growth but also unite us in purpose and progress.

“India, once seen as a developing nation, now stands tall as a global growth engine — leading in technology, diplomacy, and innovation. Let us shape our destinies together, driven by the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — the world is one family,” he said.

Hosted by Logistics Shakti, the event convened over 400 industry leaders, including top CEOs, CXOs, investors, and policymakers from India, the UAE, and across the IME Corridor.

Notably, shipments from India to mainland Europe via the IMEC are projected to arrive nearly 40 per cent faster and at 30 per cent lower cost compared to the traditional Suez Canal maritime route, underscoring the corridor’s transformative impact on global trade efficiency.

The two-day conclave featured keynote addresses from eminent dignitaries, who shared insights on the challenges and opportunities facing global supply chains, while underscoring the importance of collaboration and innovation in building resilient, sustainable trade ecosystems.

Highlighting the UAE’s commitment to leveraging technology to drive efficiency and sustainability in global trade, Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, under-secretary of the Ministry of Economy, said the UAE stands at the nexus of a global economic transformation, where technology, innovation, and strategic partnerships are redefining the future of trade.

“Our record-breaking non-oil foreign trade of USD 815 billion in 2024 reflects not just economic resilience, but our commitment to tech-enabled, inclusive growth. Through the Trade Tech Accelerator, CEPA, and the transformative India-Middle East-Europe Corridor, we are building faster, greener, and more agile supply chains." "Our vision is powered by AI, blockchain, and automation to enhance transparency, efficiency, and sustainability across trade routes. Together with India, we are shaping a smarter, more sustainable trade ecosystem that delivers long-term prosperity for our nations and the region,” he said.

Meenakshi Lekhi, former minister of state for external affairs, said the IMEC corridor is not a challenge to existing routes like the Suez Canal, but an essential alternative, like a fire escape that ensures continuity when conventional paths falter.

“From India to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and beyond, this multimodal network integrates land, sea, and rail, offering faster, more cost-efficient, and secure connectivity. The corridor exemplifies strategic cooperation and resilience, highlighting that economic prosperity is inseparable from regional security,” she said.

The SCM Middle East Conclave and Awards 2025 successfully reinforced the region's role as a key global trade hub, setting the stage for enhanced collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth in the logistics and supply chain sectors.