Former SAIL CMD Chandra Shekhar Verma joins Shyam Metalics as independent director

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd on Thursday announced the appointment of former SAIL CMD Chandra Shekhar Verma as its independent director.

Verma will join the strategic advisory board and participate in all key decision-making processes related to the company's growth and development.

"I am eager to contribute to the critical decision-making processes that drive the company's business development," Verma said.

Prior to joining Shyam Metalics, Verma served as Chairman and Managing Director of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) from June 2010 to June 2015.

He also held additional charges such as CMD of NMDC and International Coal Ventures Ltd (ICVL).

Shyam Metalics is an integrated metal-producing company primarily in the steel industry in West Bengal and Odisha with a focus on long steel products and ferro alloys. PTI SID SGC SHW