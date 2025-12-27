Former Shimla DC Amit Kashyap appointed as GST Appellate Tribunal member

Shimla, Dec 27 (PTI) Former Shimla Deputy Commissioner Amit Kashyap has been appointed as a Member of Goods and Services Tax (GST) Appellate Tribunal for the State Bench of Himachal Pradesh at Shimla for four years.

The appointment orders were issued on Friday by the central government after the approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, following an interview held by a selection committee headed by the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, a statement issued here on Saturday said.

Kashyap, who retired from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in December 2023, held several important assignments, including Director Industries, Director Tourism, Managing Director of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, Power Corporation Limited and the state Cooperative bank.

He was also a commissioned officer in the Indian Army before joining the administrative services. Known for his efficiency, honesty and commitment to uplift the poor, Kashyap's contributions as DC Shimla, especially during COVID times, were widely appreciated.

The GST Appellate Tribunals have been opened in all states under the new GST Act. There is a National GST Appellate Tribunal in New Delhi, and benches in all states. They have been set up to provide justice expeditiously and bring more transparency in Tax administration.