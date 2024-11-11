Former union minister Suresh Prabhu appointed as ICFA chairman

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture (ICFA) on Monday said it has appointed former Union minister Suresh Prabhu as the new chairman.

With his experience in the global arena, having served on several UN bodies, and as India's Sherpa for G-7 and G-20 countries, Prabhu is set to lead ICFA in its mission to promote agro trade, technology and investments in agriculture, and promoting food and agri ecosystem in India, the chamber said.

In the new role, Prabhu aims to help the farmers leverage market opportunities as well as promote innovative agricultural technologies, policy research and advocacy, agribusinesses and agro trade, it added.

On his appointment, Prabhu said, "Together, we can harness technology, improve infra and supply chains, and ensure that our farmers receive fair compensation for their produce". PTI RR RR SHW