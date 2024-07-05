Fortis designates Prem Kumar Nair as Vice-Chairman

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Fortis Healthcare on Friday said it has designated Prem Kumar Nair as the Vice-Chairman.

The company's board has approved the appointment of Nair as the Vice-Chairman of the board of the company, Fortis Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

He was appointed Group Chief Executive Officer of IHH Healthcare on October 1, 2023.

The company's board also recommended the re-appointment of Ashutosh Raghuvanshi as the Managing Director for a period of two years effective from March 19, 2025, the healthcare major said.

IHH Healthcare had pipped rival Manipal-TPG combine in the race to acquire Fortis Healthcare.