Fortis Gurugram successfully conducts high-risk hybrid cardiac surgery on 29-year-old man

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Fortis Healthcare on Tuesday said it has successfully conducted a high-risk hybrid cardiac surgery on a 29-year-old man suffering from a ruptured and massively dilated main artery, which carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body.

Doctors at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, successfully performed the rare and complex life-saving hybrid cardiac surgery -- open bypass surgery combined with minimally invasive endovascular repair -- on Saif Alam from Bihar, who was suffering from a ruptured and massively dilated thoracic abdominal aorta, a condition associated with extremely high mortality, the company said.

"The patient's heart was functioning at only about 15 per cent, making immediate intervention critical. Given the complexity of his condition, we adopted an advanced hybrid surgical approach, combining open bypass surgery with minimally invasive endovascular repair," Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram Principal Director, Cardio Thoracic Vascular Surgery, Dr Udgeath Dhir said in a press conference.

"Despite the extreme complexity and risk, with an estimated mortality risk of nearly 50 per cent, the patient has recovered well and was discharged in mere six days. He is currently stable and on medical management for low heart function, with plans for a future cardiac procedure once he has fully recovered." The middle wall of Alam's thoracic abdominal aorta had gradually become weak due to infection during childhood, leading to its rupture and his condition aggravated due to misdiagnosis in a hospital in Bihar, he added.

Alam's family had sought treatment in Kolkata as well before coming to Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.