Fortis Healthcare designates Indrajit Banerjee as Chairman

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Fortis Healthcare on Monday said it has designated Indrajit Banerjee as Chairman till the regular vacancy is filled.

The company's board has approved the appointment of Banerjee, independent director, as Chairman with effect from October 1, 2024, it said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier, Ravi Rajagopal, Chairman & Independent Director, had indicated to step down from the post with effect from September 30, 2024.

The company is evaluating candidatures for appointment as Independent Director to fill the vacancy and who, subject to relevant corporate approvals, could assume the role of the chairman, Fortis Healthcare said.

In the meanwhile, the board has decided to designate Banerjee as the chairman with effect from October 1, 2024 till the vacancy is filled, it said.