Fortis Healthcare Q1 net profit jumps 57 pc to Rs 260 cr

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Fortis Healthcare on Wednesday posted a 57 per cent increase in profit after tax at Rs 260 crore in the June quarter of FY26.

The healthcare provider reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 166 crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal.

Revenue increased to Rs 2,167 crore during the period under review as compared to Rs 1,859 crore in the year-ago quarter, Fortis Healthcare said in a statement.

"We have witnessed a healthy start to the financial year, as demonstrated in our Q1 earnings for both hospital and diagnostic businesses," Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD and CEO, Fortis Healthcare, stated.

The recently executed O&M (operation & management) services agreement with Gleneagles India expands company's geographic footprint and provides an opportunity to leverage combined strengths to optimize operations and enhance efficiencies, he added.

The company also consummated the acquisition of Shrimann Superspecialty Hospital in Jalandhar, further strengthening presence in Punjab region with around 1,000 beds, it said.

"In the diagnostics business, we have witnessed a strong recovery in both revenues and EBITDA margins, which is reflective of the brand building initiatives undertaken over the last few quarters. We expect this growth momentum to continue going forward," Raghuvanshi stated. PTI MSS HVA