Fortis Healthcare Q2 profit up 86 pc to Rs 328 cr

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Fortis Healthcare on Tuesday posted 86 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 328 crore for the September quarter.

The healthcare major reported a net profit of Rs 176 crore for the July-September period in the previous fiscal year.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,331 crore for the quarter as compared with Rs 1,988 crore in the year-ago period, Fortis Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company on Tuesday ended 0.69 per cent down at Rs 985.25 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS TRB