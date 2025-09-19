Fortis Healthcare to invest over Rs 900 crore at Mohali: Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora

Chandigarh, Sep 19 (PTI) Fortis Healthcare has decided to invest more than Rs 900 crore in Mohali to expand its existing campus further, Punjab Industry Minister Sanjeev Arora said on Friday.

Fortis Healthcare will boost the capacity by more than 400 beds in this expansion plan and thereby create a world-class centre of excellence, an official statement said.

Arora said that this integrated healthcare campus of Fortis Hospital Mohali will spread to more than 13.4 acres.

This project will generate direct jobs for more than 2500 persons and indirect jobs for more than 2,200 persons, enhancing Punjab's role as a hub for advanced healthcare and medical tourism.

He further said that the state government is focusing on strengthening public-private healthcare for healthy and vibrant Punjab.

Arora welcomed Fortis Healthcare's continued investments and expansion plan in the State, underscoring Punjab's emergence as a centre of medical excellence.

He said that Fortis has already invested more than Rs 1,500 crore in Punjab, building a strong network of world-class hospitals.

In their investment in Mohali, Fortis is already providing a facility of 375 beds, including 194 ICU beds across 40 specialities and a regional leader in cardiac sciences, oncology, organ transplants, robotic surgery, and critical care, he said. PTI SUN MR MR