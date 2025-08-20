Fortis ties up with Ekana Group for 550-bedded hospital in Lucknow

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Fortis Healthcare on Wednesday said it has inked a pact with Lucknow-based Ekana Group for operations and management of a 550-bedded greenfield super speciality hospital to be constructed near Gomti Nagar.

Once completed, the facility will be positioned as Centre of Excellence for tertiary care services, bringing advanced medical infrastructure and global best practices to the state capital of Uttar Pradesh.

"This collaboration marks Fortis Healthcare’s third major presence in Uttar Pradesh, joining our network hospitals in Noida and Greater Noida," Fortis Healthcare MD & CEO Ashutosh Raghuvanshi said.

Fortis currently operates 33 healthcare facilities (including JVs and O&M facilities) across 11 states. PTI MSS MSS SHW