Fortune Wealth eyes Rs 500 cr in multi-cap portfolio fund in 5 months Mumbai, Jul 26 (PTI) Portfolio manager Fortune Wealth is targeting to add another Rs 180 crore of assets to take its multi-cap portfolio fund to over Rs 500 crore in the next five months.

The company launched the fund in June 2024 and has already mobilised Rs 320 crore, as per a statement.

ICICI Lombard ties up with Karnataka Bank ICICI Lombard General Insurance on Friday announced a tie-up with Karnataka Bank under which the private sector lender will distribute covers to its customers.

The general insurer will get access to the lender's 1.3 crore customers nationally, who are being serviced by 915 branches at present, a statement said.

Mirae Asset withdraws suspension on subscriptions in large, midcap funds Mirae Asset Investment Managers on Friday withdrew the suspension on subscriptions in its large and midcap funds from August 1.

Expansion of the investment universe, increased market depth and liquidity, and the overall growth in fund size made the fund withdraw the suspensions, which have been in place since November 2020, according to a statement.