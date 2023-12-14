Fossil fuel-based energy also essential for India: President

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said the dependence on fossil fuels is definitely decreasing, but fossil fuel-based energy is also essential for India.

Advertisment

India has always worked as a responsible country in the field of clean energy, Murmu said, addressing the National Energy Conservation Awards 2023 function here.

"But we have also been making it clear from time to time that the dependence on fossil fuel is definitely decreasing but fossil fuel-based energy is also essential in our country," she stated.

India is promoting clean coal technologies so that the processes of coal extraction and use become more efficient and environment friendly, she noted.

Advertisment

It is the result of our commitment towards the environment that India has moved from 30th to 7th place in the ranking of the Climate Change Performance Index in a period of ten years, she said.

The President opined that the health and happiness of all of us lie in the conservation and good health of nature.

"If we make optimal utilisation of the available resources, everyone's energy and other needs will be fulfilled without unnecessary pressure on nature and Mother Earth," she said.

Advertisment

Along with optimal utilisation, all stakeholders will have to promote energy efficiency and innovation.

Energy-saving measures have to be used on a large scale, she suggested and highlighted that energy saving is energy production, and this message is very useful.

The President presented the National Energy Conservation Awards 2023 and National Painting Competition on Energy Conservation prizes in the national capital on Thursday (December 14, 2023) on the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day.

Advertisment

She said that in the 21st century, the world community will have to remain continuously active in enhancing energy efficiency and increasing the use of renewable energy.

"We have to increase the production of energy from wind, solar and small and micro hydro projects. Apart from using more renewable energy, we also have to make efforts to produce more energy from less resources," she said.

Any business should not only have economic benefits but also have environmental and social benefits, she opined.

Advertisment

The President said that efforts like 'Green Energy Open Access Rules, 2022' and Renewable purchase obligations will also play an important role in India's journey to achieve the target of Nationally Determined Contributions by 2030.

She stated that in line with 'LiFE' i.e. Lifestyle for Environment, India has now taken the initiative of "Green credit", which encourages environmental protection practices related to our traditions.

The President expressed confidence that these efforts will prove important in achieving clean energy and environment goals.

Advertisment

On the occasion, Union Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh said dedicated efforts by industry and other stakeholders are taking forward the energy conservation movement in the country.

He said that the programmes of BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) like Perform Achieve Trade and STAR Labelling Programme have been world-leading programmes, leading to a substantial reduction in carbon emissions and helping India achieve its climate action targets.

"Climate change is a near, clear and present danger. India's population is around 17 per cent of world population, and yet, our contribution to legacy carbon dioxide load is just 4 per cent," he noted.

He further explained that 80 per cent of the carbon dioxide load was emitted by developed countries.

India’s per capita greenhouse emissions are one-third of the global average, he added.

Singh said that India will have 65 per cent of its total power capacity from non-fossil fuels by 2030.

"We are the only major economy whose climate action is commensurate with sub-2-degrees rise in global temperature," he said.

The minister also launched BEE's Annual Report (2022-23) on Impact of Energy Efficiency Measures.

The National Energy Conservation Day is celebrated on December 14 every year, in order to spread the message of the importance of conserving energy and to showcase the achievements of the nation in energy efficiency and conservation. PTI KKS RAM KKS BAL BAL