Foundation laid for Rs 10-crore magnesium plant in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, Nov 26 (PTI) A top official of the state-run CSIR-National Metallurgical Laboratory on Tuesday laid the foundation of a pilot plant for production of magnesium at Nildih area here.

Advertisment

The proposed plant will be set up at a cost of Rs 10 crore and is scheduled to be completed by January 2026.

The foundation of the facility was laid by CSIR-NML Director General Dr Sandip Ghosh Chowdhury.

The project is entirely based on indigenous technology, an official said.

Advertisment

In the initial phase, the plant will produce 120 kg of magnesium daily, with plans to expand its capacity to 150-200 kg per day in future.

Magnesium is widely used in defence research, nuclear technology, space applications and various commercial purposes. PTI BS RBT