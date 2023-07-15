Foundation stone for VA Tech WABAG''s Dhaka sewage treatment plant laid

Chennai, July 15 (PTI) Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid the foundation stone for the construction of a sewage treatment plant in Dhaka to be set up by water treatment player VA Tech WABAG, the company said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Chennai-headquartered VA Tech WABAG Ltd secured the multi-agency funded project to ensure sustainable sanitation to serve the people of the capital city of Bangladesh.

WABAG received the Design, Build and Operate (DBO) order worth USD 100 million from Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Dhaka WASA) in March 2023 for setting up the 200 MLD Pagla Energy Neutral Sewage Treatment plant, the company said in a statement here on Saturday.

The scope of the project includes design, engineering, supply, installation and commissioning of the 200 MLD sewage treatment plant, followed by operation and maintenance for 60 months, the company said.

Advertisment

The World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank have funded the plant as part of the Dhaka Sanitation Improvement Project.

"..the Pagla Sewage Treatment Plant reinforces our commitment by playing a crucial role ensuring efficient treatment and discharge of treated wastewater, and thus will improve water quality of the Buriganga- Dhaleswari system," VA Tech WABAG Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Mittal said.

"WABAG is a leading player in the rejuvenation of River Ganga under the Clean Ganga Mission in India. We are glad to be a part of this river rejuvenation in Bangladesh too. The project will have a positive impact on the water quality of Dhaka's rivers," Mittal added.

Bangladesh Minister Tazul Islam, local government Secretary Muhammad Ibrahim, and Dhaka WASA Managing Director and CEO Taqsem A Khan were also present on the occasion. PTI VIJ ANE