Four days of market slump wipes out Rs 7.68 lakh cr from investors' wealth

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Investors' wealth eroded Rs 7.68 lakh crore in four days of market slump as foreign fund outflows and fresh tariff concerns unnerved market sentiment.

In the past four days, the BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled 1,272.01 points, or 1.61 per cent.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms tanked Rs 7,68,252.32 crore to Rs 4,17,82,573.79 crore (USD 4.77 trillion) in four days.

"Indian benchmark indices witnessed a significant decline today following a statement by US President Donald Trump, who announced plans to impose new tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports into the US, along with additional reciprocal tariffs," Ameya Ranadive Chartered Market Technician, CFTe, Sr Technical Analyst, StoxBox, said.

On Monday, the BSE bellwether gauge dropped 548.39 points, or 0.70 per cent, to settle at a week's low of 77,311.80. Intra-day, it tanked 753.3 points, or 0.96 per cent, to 77,106.89.

"Markets displayed pessimism since early trades as stocks crumbed amid subdued corporate earnings and the ongoing uncertainty over global tariff war," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Power Grid, Tata Steel, Zomato, Titan, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Tata Motors were among the major laggards.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, and Tata Consultancy Services were the gainers.

"The US tariff threats continued to impact the market sentiment. Domestic yield is inching higher as investors stay cautious on riskier assets and navigate their investments to safe haven assets like gold," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said.

The BSE smallcap gauge dropped 2.25 per cent and midcap index tanked 2.06 per cent.

All BSE sectoral indices ended lower. Realty tumbled 2.69 per cent, metal (2.63 per cent), consumer durables (2.61 per cent), utilities (2.49 per cent), and consumer discretionary (1.94 per cent).

As many as 3,032 stocks declined while 1,070 advanced and 123 remained unchanged on the BSE. PTI SUM TRB