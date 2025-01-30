Four dead in slab collapse at JK Cement unit in MP's Panna district

Panna, Jan 30 (PTI) Four labourers were killed and 15 others injured on Thursday morning in a slab collapse at a JK Cement factory in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, police said.

The incident took place at an under-construction unit of the factory located near Amaanganj town, 350 km from Bhopal, around 10 am.

"Four labourers including three from Bihar's Purnia and one from Simaria police station limits (in Panna district) died. Fifteen others were injured," said Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Lalit Shakyawar.

Rescue operations, during which drones were used to inspect from above if any person was still trapped under the debris, were over, he said.

A probe was being carried out to ascertain the exact cause behind the incident and those found guilty will not be spared, Shakyawar said.

Prima facie, the "shuttering" (scaffolding of planks supporting setting concrete) of a beam on the seventh floor suddenly gave in, leading to the incident, he said.

The injured were sent to Katni for better treatment, the official added.

The company would be paying a compensation of Rs 18 lakh each to kin of the deceased labourers and Rs 1 lakh each to the injured persons, he informed.

The injured persons will also get their regular salaries while undergoing treatment, he said, adding that "we have discussed the issue with the unit head of the factory." The company has also agreed to bear the cost of shifting the bodies of the deceased labourers to their native places, the DIG said.

Senior officials including Divisional Commissioner Virendra Singh Rawat reached the spot soon after getting information.

A State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) team also rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation, said Panna Superintendent of Police Sai Krishna S Thota.

State BJP chief and Khajuraho MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma -- in whose constituency the factory is located -- earlier said he demanded that the factory management compensate the victims as per the rules and provide jobs to the relatives of the deceased. PTI MAS COR KRK