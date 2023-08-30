Four entities sell shares of Spandana Sphoorty Financial for Rs 268 crore

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Four entities on Wednesday offloaded shares of NBFC firm Spandana Sphoorty Financial for Rs 268 crore through open market transactions.

Valiant Mauritius Partners FDI, Valiant India Opportunities, Valiant Mauritius Partners and Valiant Mauritius Partners Offshore were the entities that sold the shares of Spandana Sphoorty Financial on the BSE.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, they offloaded a total of 35 lakh shares of Spandana in four tranches.

The shares were sold in the price range of Rs 765-765.38 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 267.78 crore.

Meanwhile, Max Life Insurance Company bought more than 13.52 lakh shares in two tranches and Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company had acquired 9.24 lakh shares of Spandana Sphoorty Financial at an average price of Rs 765 apiece.

This took the combined deal value to Rs 174.24 crore.

On Wednesday, shares of Spandana Sphoorty Financial declined 2.70 per cent to close at Rs 799.10 apiece on the BSE. PTI HG RAM