Four-laning work on 48.62-km long Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road starts: Som Parkash

Phagwara, May 23 (PTI) Former Union minister Som Parkash on Friday said the four-laning work of 48.622-km long Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road project has started.

Addressing an event here Parkash said the project will cost Rs 1,058 crore and will be completed in two years.

He further said that land acquisition for the project will cost Rs 500 crore.

The foundation stone of this project was laid down by Union minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on January 10, 2024.

The project will have two by-passes, one big and 11 small bridges, 20 under-passes, one railway overbridge, 41 minor junctions, 28 bus lay byes, two truck lay byes, and slip roads. PTI CORR SUN DRR