Four new industrial estates to come up in J&K

Jammu, Nov 25 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday approved the setting up of four new industrial estates in the Union Territory to boost investment and promote local employment, according to an official spokesperson.

Approval for the setting up of new industrial estates at Budhi in Kathua district, Medicity Jammu in Jammu district and Chandgam and Lelhar in Pulwama district was given by the Administrative Council (AC) that met under the chairmanship of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha here, the spokesperson said.

He said the new industrial estates will be developed on 1,379 kanals of land with an investment of Rs 136.65 crore.

Apart from attracting investments, the projects will provide a boost to local employment and are expected to generate over 11,497 private sector jobs, he said.

As per the spokesperson, new industrial estates will be comprehensively developed in terms of infrastructure, such as internal road works, availability of electricity, centralised water distribution system, rainwater harvesting, and roadside greenery.

Besides, the development shall involve setting up of centralised effluent treatment plants on new patterns as per the norms of the National Green Tribunal and other facilities on modern state of art technology, the spokesman said.

He said the timeline for completion of the projects will be 18 months.

The establishment of new industrial estates is in line with the commitment of the government to boost industrial development and entrepreneurship in Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson added. PTI TAS TRB