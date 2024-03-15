Four out of 10 Ayurveda practitioners are women, says NirogStreet survey

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) As many as 40 per cent Ayurveda practitioners are women and their number is constantly increasing in the country, says a survey.

The survey conducted by Ayurveda tech startup NirogStreet said a vast majority of India's women population is now preferring female Ayurveda practitioners for their diverse healthcare needs.

This has also added to a surge in demand for female Ayurveda practitioners signalling a new era of healing and empowerment in India, it said.

According to the survey, India has witnessed a significant jump in total female Ayurveda practitioners and currently it is at 40 per cent of overall registered ayurveda doctors.

The total number of registered ayurveda practitioners in the country has been estimated at around 4,21,670 (as of 2023).

This trend underscores the growing recognition of women's contributions to the Ayurveda sector and their pivotal role in shaping its future trajectory, it stated.

NirogStreet reached out to over 50,000 Ayurveda practitioners and 25 AYUSH medical colleges and institutes across 10 states-Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala.

The survey, based on responses from over 5,000 ayurveda doctors, professors and students responded to this survey.

The survey meticulously examined various parameters to provide comprehensive insights into the landscape of female Ayurveda practitioners in India.

These parameters include demographic analysis, employment status, challenges faced, digital adoption, career aspirations, and the impact of government initiatives.

By delving into these aspects, the survey aimed to offer a holistic understanding of the profile, experiences, and aspirations of female practitioners in the Ayurveda sector.

NirogStreet CEO Ram N Kumar stated in the statement, "this surge in female Ayurveda practitioners is not just a statistical anomaly, it represents a seismic shift in the healthcare landscape." As of now, the number of women pursuing careers in Ayurveda has seen a staggering increase, outpacing the growth rate of male practitioners, he pointed out.

According to Invest India, the sector is likely to generate nearly 3 million job opportunities, he noted.

Female Ayurveda practitioners are not only breaking barriers but also contributing significantly to the growth of the Ayurveda sector, he said, adding "our survey is a kaleidoscope of these diverse practitioners -- a testament to their dedication, innovation, and the dynamic fusion of ancient wisdom with modern healthcare". PTI KKS DRR