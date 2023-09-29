FourKites sets up Asia-Pacific headquarters office in Chennai

Chennai, Sep 29 (PTI) Leading supply chain visibility platform FourKites has inaugurated its new Asia-Pacific headquarters in the city, the company said on Friday.

Advertisment

The APAC headquarters is located at DLF Cybercity in Chennai and would strengthen the company's commitment to sustainable business practices, a company press release said.

The new office space is LEED-certified (green-building certification), and by repurposing materials from its previous premises, the company took a holistic approach to environmental responsibility.

"We are very excited about our new Chennai location, which provides a fully flexible workspace aligned with our team's evolving needs." said FourKites CEO and founder Mathew Elenjickal.

Advertisment

"Not only does the hybrid work model provide the most collaborative opportunities for our growing global team, but our new space also strengthens our commitment to sustainability and curbing carbon emissions," he said.

Marking the launch of the new office, FourKites said, it planted over 750 saplings in Perungalathur located on the outskirts of Chennai in collaboration with SayTrees, a Non-Governmental Organisation.

FourKites continues to increase its footprint in the APAC region and in the last 12 months it has witnessed 40 per cent growth in new customers, the release added. PTI VIJ ANE