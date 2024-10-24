Foxconn buys equipment worth Rs 267 cr for India factory to locally make iPhone 16 Pro series

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn has procured equipment worth USD 31.8 million (about Rs 267 crore) for its India factory as it gears up to start manufacturing of iPhone 16 Pro Series at its Tamil Nadu unit, according to a regulatory filing and industry sources.

This is the first time Apple's high-end iPhone Pro series will be made in a country other than China.

In a filing, Foxconn said, "Subsidiary Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Private Limited announces obtaining of machinery equipment" with a total transaction amount of "USD 31,804,528.45" from "APPLE OPERATIONS LIMITED".

According to sources, the procurement has been done to add capacity in Foxconn's Tamil Nadu unit for manufacturing iPhone 16 Pro series smartphones.

Apple earlier this month announced that it will begin to roll out its first-ever "made in India" iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max series soon.

The supply of devices is expected to start late this month or early November. PTI PRS MR