Foxconn elevates India head V Lee to global role, Robert Wu appointed new country head

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Apple vendor Foxconn has elevated India representative V Lee to a global role for business development, and has moved Sharp CEO Robert Wu to lead operations in the country, according to official information.

Under Lee, Foxconn India business crossed USD 20 billion and the headcount of the company grew close to 80,000.

“Foxconn India Representative has been changed due to regular rotation reasons. Foxconn India Representative is now Robert Wu, effective this week. Prior to this role, Mr Wu was CEO of SHARP Corp, a Foxconn subsidiary in Japan that is known for over a century of technological innovation,” according to information from Foxconn.

Foxconn India Representative is the company's most senior representative role in the country for Foxconn Headquarters.

According to a social media post, Lee has been appointed Assistant Vice President in the Chairman’s Office, as Business Development at Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn). Lee served as India Representative for over four years.

Wu‘s appointment is effective from this present week . The appointment has come at a time when the electronics manufacturing segment in the country is going through an uncertain period due to US tariffs and informal restrictions imposed by China on India.

Industry players continue to await clarity on tariffs for electronics shipments to the US from India, which remains exempt due to a pending review of a specific section.