Foxconn hires regardless of gender, recruitment on a rise in India, says its chairman

Sriperumbudur, Aug 17 (PTI) Foxconn Chairman Young Liu on Saturday asserted that the company hires employees regardless of gender but in India women, specially married women, have contributed greatly to its efforts.

The chairman of the Taiwan-based iPhone contract manufacturer was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of its women-only residential complex here.

The Foxconn chairman said there is an upward trend in all types of hiring by the Taiwanese electronics manufacturing major in India.

"Foxconn hires regardless of gender, but women do make up a big part of our workforce here. I’d emphasise that married women greatly contribute to the efforts of what we are doing here," Liu said.

The Taiwanese company recently faced allegations of discrimination in the hiring of married women. A report alleged that the electronics manufacturing giant was averse to hiring married women in India.

Foxconn had rejected the report and said that 25 per cent of its new hires were married women.

The company had then said that the Foxconn factory had about 70 per cent women and 30 per cent men and the Tamil Nadu plant was the largest factory for women employment in the country.

Liu said the women residential complex offers peace of mind for employees living away from home and a shorter work commute.

"This residential complex is now an important part of Foxconn in Tamil Nadu. It joins our commitment to Sustainability in India. For example, we are achieving Zero Waste To Landfill validation across Asia, the Americas and Europe. We are putting in practice, in India as well, zero liquid discharge technology, energy-saving equipment and rain harvesting," he said.

The Foxconn chairman said that sustainability is not only about cleaner and greener infrastructure but it is about growing a community.

"Opportunities for women in India go hand-in-hand with health and safety for them at work. Having a sustainable living environment helps them succeed," Liu said.

The complex, built by the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT), and inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will house over 18,000 women employees of Foxconn on room sharing basis.

The project is spread over a 20-acre area and has been built with a total cost of around Rs 706 crore.